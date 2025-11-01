403
Rubio, Paz Pereira Discuss Strengthening US, Bolivia Ties
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting on Friday with Bolivia’s President-Elect, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, to reaffirm Washington’s dedication to enhancing cooperation between the two countries, according to a statement from the State Department.
During the conversation, Rubio emphasized the United States’ “commitment to a strong partnership with Bolivia rooted in mutual prosperity,” highlighting the importance of continued collaboration and mutual growth between the nations.
Both leaders also explored approaches to “broaden and deepen the U.S.-Bolivia relationship for the benefit of the citizens of both nations,” the statement continued, signaling their shared intent to strengthen diplomatic and economic engagement.
Paz, representing the center-right Christian Democratic Party (PDC), secured victory in a presidential runoff election with 54.5% of the vote, surpassing conservative opponent and former President Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who obtained 45.4%, according to official tallies.
At 58 years old, Paz is scheduled to take office on November 8, concluding nearly twenty years of leadership under the left-leaning Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) party.
