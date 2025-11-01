Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Community In Germany Holds Roundtable With Local Scholars (PHOTO)

2025-11-01 03:14:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31.​ Members of the Azerbaijani community in Germany met with scholars from the State Fund for Migration and Integration Affairs of North Rhine-Westphalia for a roundtable discussion focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora told Trend.

The event, organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, explored how Azerbaijani graduates in Germany contribute to the development of economic and cultural relations between Baku and Berlin.

Participants underscored that Azerbaijanis living and studying in Germany play a growing role in advancing bilateral collaboration through research, innovation, and cultural exchange. Representatives from the State Committee highlighted ongoing diaspora initiatives, including Azerbaijani Houses, Coordination Councils, and specialized forums, aimed at strengthening community ties and engagement abroad.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on future partnerships and a symbolic presentation of gifts to the German participants.

Trend News Agency

