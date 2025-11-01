Azerbaijani Community In Germany Holds Roundtable With Local Scholars (PHOTO)
The event, organized by the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany, explored how Azerbaijani graduates in Germany contribute to the development of economic and cultural relations between Baku and Berlin.
Participants underscored that Azerbaijanis living and studying in Germany play a growing role in advancing bilateral collaboration through research, innovation, and cultural exchange. Representatives from the State Committee highlighted ongoing diaspora initiatives, including Azerbaijani Houses, Coordination Councils, and specialized forums, aimed at strengthening community ties and engagement abroad.
The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on future partnerships and a symbolic presentation of gifts to the German participants.
