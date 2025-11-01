403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tokyo Governor Visits Kuwait Institute For Scientific Research
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her accompanying delegation on Thursday visited Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), where they were received by KISR Director General Dr. Faisal Al-Humoudan.
In a press statement, Dr. Al-Humoudan said the visit marks an important milestone in research and scientific cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions, and a catalyst for qualitative partnerships in sustainability, environment, energy, innovation and womenآ's empowerment in science and technology.
"We value this visit as reflecting the depth of historical ties between KISR and its Japanese counterparts, and we look forward to launching new initiatives for scientific and technological cooperation," he added.
Al-Humoudan noted that KISRآ's relationship with Japan goes back to the Instituteآ's founding roots, as KISR was established in 1967 under the New Oil Concession Agreement in the onshore Neutral Zone signed in 1958 between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Arab Oil Company (Japan), with its first headquarters located at the companyآ's premises in Kuwait City.
He said cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions has continued over the decades through joint research projects, exchange of expertise and learning from Japanآ's experiences in advanced technology, energy, water management and institutional quality, affirming the partnership has consistently inspired advanced research projects and the adoption of nanotechnology.
The Tokyo Governorآ's visit, he affirmed, is an opportunity to broaden cooperation and explore new horizons in applied research and technological development in line with KISRآ's new strategy and "New Kuwait 2035," which places scientific research and innovation at the heart of socioeconomic development.
Concluding his remarks, Al-Humoudan stressed that KISR welcomes all initiatives that enhance research and technological cooperation with advanced nations, especially Japan, and believes that integrating global expertise with Kuwaitآ's research and development efforts will open new avenues for development and sustainability and strengthen Kuwaitآ's R&D presence on a broader global scale.(end)
oys
In a press statement, Dr. Al-Humoudan said the visit marks an important milestone in research and scientific cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions, and a catalyst for qualitative partnerships in sustainability, environment, energy, innovation and womenآ's empowerment in science and technology.
"We value this visit as reflecting the depth of historical ties between KISR and its Japanese counterparts, and we look forward to launching new initiatives for scientific and technological cooperation," he added.
Al-Humoudan noted that KISRآ's relationship with Japan goes back to the Instituteآ's founding roots, as KISR was established in 1967 under the New Oil Concession Agreement in the onshore Neutral Zone signed in 1958 between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Arab Oil Company (Japan), with its first headquarters located at the companyآ's premises in Kuwait City.
He said cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions has continued over the decades through joint research projects, exchange of expertise and learning from Japanآ's experiences in advanced technology, energy, water management and institutional quality, affirming the partnership has consistently inspired advanced research projects and the adoption of nanotechnology.
The Tokyo Governorآ's visit, he affirmed, is an opportunity to broaden cooperation and explore new horizons in applied research and technological development in line with KISRآ's new strategy and "New Kuwait 2035," which places scientific research and innovation at the heart of socioeconomic development.
Concluding his remarks, Al-Humoudan stressed that KISR welcomes all initiatives that enhance research and technological cooperation with advanced nations, especially Japan, and believes that integrating global expertise with Kuwaitآ's research and development efforts will open new avenues for development and sustainability and strengthen Kuwaitآ's R&D presence on a broader global scale.(end)
oys
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment