Tokyo Governor Visits Kuwait Institute For Scientific Research

2025-11-01 03:02:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her accompanying delegation on Thursday visited Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), where they were received by KISR Director General Dr. Faisal Al-Humoudan.
In a press statement, Dr. Al-Humoudan said the visit marks an important milestone in research and scientific cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions, and a catalyst for qualitative partnerships in sustainability, environment, energy, innovation and womenآ's empowerment in science and technology.
"We value this visit as reflecting the depth of historical ties between KISR and its Japanese counterparts, and we look forward to launching new initiatives for scientific and technological cooperation," he added.
Al-Humoudan noted that KISRآ's relationship with Japan goes back to the Instituteآ's founding roots, as KISR was established in 1967 under the New Oil Concession Agreement in the onshore Neutral Zone signed in 1958 between the Government of the State of Kuwait and the Arab Oil Company (Japan), with its first headquarters located at the companyآ's premises in Kuwait City.
He said cooperation between KISR and Japanese institutions has continued over the decades through joint research projects, exchange of expertise and learning from Japanآ's experiences in advanced technology, energy, water management and institutional quality, affirming the partnership has consistently inspired advanced research projects and the adoption of nanotechnology.
The Tokyo Governorآ's visit, he affirmed, is an opportunity to broaden cooperation and explore new horizons in applied research and technological development in line with KISRآ's new strategy and "New Kuwait 2035," which places scientific research and innovation at the heart of socioeconomic development.
Concluding his remarks, Al-Humoudan stressed that KISR welcomes all initiatives that enhance research and technological cooperation with advanced nations, especially Japan, and believes that integrating global expertise with Kuwaitآ's research and development efforts will open new avenues for development and sustainability and strengthen Kuwaitآ's R&D presence on a broader global scale.(end)
