Russia Responds To EU Sanctions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Russian responded on Friday to the 19th package of European sanctions by imposing a ban on the entry of a number of representatives of EU member states and institutions.
In an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow had expanded its sanctions list to include employees of law enforcement agencies and government institutions in the European Union and other Western countries who were responsible for providing military assistance to Ukraine.
Brussels' "hostile measures" will not affect Moscow's policy, which will continue to defend its national interests, the statement added.
Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had lodged a strong protest with the Japanese embassy in Moscow over military exercises conducted on Japanese territory near the Russian border, describing this as a security threat to the Russian Far East region.
The statement added that Russia reserves the right to take necessary security measures, including responding to the deployment of the American "Typhon" missile system during the Japan-US joint exercises. (end)
