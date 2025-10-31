SNB Posts Nine-Month Profit Of CHF12.6 Billion

According to a statement on Friday, profit for the nine-month period totalled CHF12.6 billion ($15.7 billion). Following a loss of CHF15.3 billion in the first half of the year, this resulted in a strong plus of CHF27.9 billion in the third quarter.

While the SNB posted a loss of CHF9 billion on its foreign currency positions in the first three quarters, there was a valuation gain of CHF22.9 billion on its gold holdings, which remained unchanged in terms of volume. The Swiss franc positions, on the other hand, recorded a loss of CHF900 million.

As usual, the SNB emphasised that its result is largely dependent on the development of the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore the rule and conclusions from the interim result to the annual result are only possible to a limited extent.

