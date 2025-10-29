Celebrating Destination Excellence: TOURISE Unveils Finalists For The 2025 TOURISE Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Anticipation is building as TOURISE today unveils the finalists for the highly anticipated 2025 TOURISE Awards, set to recognize those leading global destinations who are rewriting the very definition of exploration. 12 destinations have been named as finalists in the this year's TOURISE Awards, setting the pace for the future of tourism. Together they represent places from across the world that are not just changing the game of destination excellence, they are setting entirely new rules to cater to the demands of the modern traveler.

Selected from a wide array of nominations submitted by passionate globetrotters travelers, industry experts, and organizations across the world, this year's finalists celebrate places that deliver soul-stirring culture, boundary-pushing experiences, and above all, meaningful and lasting memories.

His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TOURISE, said:“The TOURISE Awards finalists truly embody the bold spirit of innovation and the warm embrace of hospitality that define the modern travel experience. These remarkable cities and regions are not only attracting visitors from across the globe; they are igniting imaginations, building bridges between cultures, and inspiring us all to see the world with fresh eyes. As Saudi Arabia leads the way in shaping a sustainable and transformative future for tourism, we are proud to celebrate destinations that set new standards of excellence. Each finalist leaves an indelible mark on every traveler, reminding us that meaningful exploration has the power to unite and inspire long after the journey ends.”

In the Spotlight: This Year's Finalists

The 2025 TOURISE Awards finalists are:

Best Arts & Culture Destination: Kyoto, Paris, New York

Best Adventure Destination: Galapagos Islands, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Ancash

Best Food & Culinary Destination: Tokyo, London, Hong Kong

Best Shopping Destination: Singapore, Paris, London

Best Entertainment Destination: Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City

Winners from each category will also have the chance to be named as the Best Overall Destination, handpicked by the esteemed the TOURISE Awards jury.

The independent jury, responsible for expertly narrowing down the many nominations to today's outstanding finalists, is a powerhouse of cross-industry trailblazers. Representing the very best from travel and tourism, fashion, culinary arts, retail, culture, adventure, and entertainment, these visionary leaders bring unparalleled expertise and passion to the TOURISE Awards. The panel includes:

Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide

Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides

Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair, Tourism for Tomorrow Awards

Renaud de Lesquen, Former CEO, Givenchy; Former President, Dior AM

Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern

Albert Read, Former Managing Director, Condé Nast

Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council

Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer

Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific

The Final Countdown:

The winners of the inaugural TOURISE Awards will be announced at a gala event on the opening night of the TOURISE Summit on November 11, in Riyadh. The TOURISE Awards are an extension of the TOURISE platform under the umbrella of the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism, powered by Saudi Tourism Authority, in collaboration with global stakeholders.

TOURISE is the world's premier platform for shaping the future of global tourism. A convening of bold leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors and future shapers from across industries, TOURISE will tackle challenges and unlock transformative opportunities, setting the agenda for a tourism sector that is responsible, equitable, and future-focused.

In Focus: Meet Your Finalists



Kyoto: Timeless Japan – serene gardens, iconic temples, and living crafts, all woven into a vibrant contemporary cultural fabric.

Paris: Forever iconic – grand museums, blossoming contemporary art, and a performing arts scene that keeps the city's creative spirit alive. New York: Culture at its peak – world-class museums, electrifying street art, and a creative pulse that powers everything from Broadway to borough beats.

Best Arts & Culture Destination



Galapagos Islands: Origins of wonder – volcanic beauty, marine diversity, and wildlife encounters that feel like a journey through time itself.

Bwindi Impenetrable National ParkInto the wild – ancient forests, rare gorilla encounters, and a sense of nature's power at every step. Ancash: Raw and real – untamed peaks, glacial lakes, and trails steeped in tradition, where adventure meets the warmth of local communities.

Best Adventure Destination:



Tokyo: Michelin-starred sushi to soulful ramen – centuries-old traditions meet an obsession with quality, making every bite an unforgettable experience.

London: A cosmopolitan culinary powerhouse – Modern British kitchens, global flavors from every corner, and dining that spans haute cuisine to street classics. Hong Kong: A vertical feast – fine dining towers above dai pai dong stalls and noodle shops, blending heritage and global flavors in one dazzling cityscape.

Best Food & Culinary Destination:

Best Shopping Des:

