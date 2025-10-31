Hezbollah Leader Accuses U.S. Of Fueling“Israeli Aggression” In Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 1 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah leader, Naim Qassem, yesterday, accused the United States of fueling“Israeli aggression” in Lebanon, saying, Washington presents itself as a mediator, while working to undermine the country's sovereignty.

“America has given Lebanon nothing and justifies violations,” Qassem said at an event, in Beirut's southern suburbs, accusing the United States of exerting political pressure on Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to resisting Israel and defending Lebanon's sovereignty.“Every piece of land in Lebanon is Lebanon. No land belongs to one sect over another... this land belongs to all of us,” he said.

Qassem praised President Joseph Aoun's order for the army to confront Israeli incursions, calling it a“responsible stance” that deserves national backing. He urged the government to strengthen the military, to better counter Israel, describing resistance as a“national, not partisan, duty.”

Addressing Lebanon's political factions, Qassem warned against internal divisions“serving Israeli interests.”“We ask our partners not to stab us in the back, or serve Israeli interests,” he said.

Lebanon's government, in Sept, approved a plan to disarm all nonstate actors, by the end of the year – a move supported by Washington and Israel, but rejected by Hezbollah, which said it would only serve Israeli interests.

Hezbollah's armed status remains one of Lebanon's most divisive political issues. Senior figures, including Qassem, have repeatedly dismissed calls for disarmament, as unrealistic and a threat to national security.– NNN-NNA