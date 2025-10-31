Cabinet Of Ministers Renames Ministry Of Culture And Strategic Communications To Ministry Of Culture

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the corresponding resolution No. 1396 of October 29, 2025, has been published on the Government Portal.

“The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine shall be renamed the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine,” the document states.

The Ministry of Culture has been instructed to prepare and submit to the government, within two weeks, proposals for amendments to legislative acts arising from this resolution.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 21, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution appointing Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

Gulliver shopping center in Kyiv temporarily closed

In 2025, Berezhna served as Ukraine's General Commissioner for EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Japan, responsible for representing Ukraine and implementing the national pavilion.

By order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated June 17, 2022, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

On July 28, 2025, Berezhna was appointed Deputy Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine and Acting Minister.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine