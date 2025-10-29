JOHNSON CONTROLS TO SHOWCASE SMART AND SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS FOR FOOD & BEVERAGE SECTOR AT GULFOOD MANUFACTURING 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Advanced refrigeration, HVAC, and digital platforms that can boost efficiency, safety, and sustainability in food and beverage manufacturing on display

Dubai, UAE, October, 2025 – Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, will present its latest innovations at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 in Hall 2, stand D2-42, November 4–6, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Johnson Controls will showcase its advanced portfolio of industrial refrigeration technologies and digital solutions, purpose-built to address the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry. As a trusted manufacturer in the segment, Johnson Controls is committed to solving critical challenges from energy efficiency and operational reliability to food safety and sustainability.

As the only large-scale, vertical-specific event for the food and beverage (F&B) industry in the region, Gulfood Manufacturing serves as a premier platform for manufacturers, supply chain leaders, and technology pioneers to explore cutting-edge innovations that enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and drive sustainable growth.

This year's agenda will feature AI-driven food technologies, sustainability-led design engineering, precision performance systems, next-generation ingredient science, and financial agility as pillars of industrial progress.

“As the Middle East and Africa Region emerges as high-growth hubs for food and beverage manufacturing, the need for sustainable, resilient, and digitally enabled infrastructure has never been greater,” said Ahmed Mahrous, HVAC and Industrial Refrigeration Director, MEA, Johnson Controls.“At Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, Johnson Controls will demonstrate how our advanced refrigeration, HVAC, modular design, and digital solutions empower F&B businesses to strengthen performance while meeting sustainability and profitability targets.”



Industrial Refrigeration (IREF) Solutions: Advanced, energy-efficient, and modular solutions powered by FRICK® and SABROE®, ensuring reliability and precise temperature control across production and cold-chain operations.

Building Automation and Digital Platforms: Intelligent controls and management systems enabling predictive maintenance, energy optimization, and seamless integration through the OpenBlue suite. Operational Intelligence and Power Solutions: Data-driven tools, resilient energy systems, and field services that improve efficiency, uptime, and sustainability performance.

At Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, Johnson Controls will highlight a comprehensive portfolio of smart and sustainable solutions that align with the sector's transformation agenda and the future of food manufacturing:

Johnson Controls is strategically positioned to support the growth and transformation of the region's food and beverage sector through an integrated portfolio and plays a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency, safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance. These are the key pillars shaping the future of food production and processing across the region.

About Johnson Controls:At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.