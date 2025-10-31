CM Omar Inaugurates Noor Jahan Bridge At Qamarwari

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the 3×43 metre PSC Girder Double Lane Noor Jahan Bridge at Qamarwari, constructed over the River Jhelum to significantly ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity between the two sides of Srinagar city connecting Qamarwari with Noorbagh and serve as a vital link leading to Nallahmar road.

Built at a cost of Rs. 12.77 crore, the project marks a major step toward strengthening the city's road infrastructure and ensuring smooth vehicular movement, particularly in the densely populated Qamarwari and adjoining areas.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the bridge, the CM said,“This bridge's foundation was laid by me and after 11 years our government comes back to complete it and today dedicate it to the people.”

He added,“Despite the hurdles we face in governance, my government prioritises development, dignity and peace in the region. We are committed to fulfil our commitments and bring Jammu & Kashmir on the path of progress and prosperity.”

Reiterating his stand on statehood, the Chief Minister renewed his call for its restoration, noting that it had been promised by the Central Government leadership on several occasions.“People took part enthusiastically in last year's elections as statehood was promised to them after polls. There is no political party which didn't talk about its restoration,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed his government's resolve to develop sustainable and efficient transport infrastructure to meet the growing needs of Srinagar's expanding urban population. He assured the people that all promises made by the government would be fulfilled, adding that the administration remains dedicated to addressing the genuine issues of citizens.“After completing our term, we will present ourselves before the people to judge our government's performance,” he remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul, MLA Central Shalteng Tariq Hameed Karra, besides several senior officers and officials from the concerned departments, were present on the occasion.

The inauguration of the Noor Jahan Bridge is expected to not only decongest existing traffic bottlenecks but also enhance accessibility for commuters, traders, and residents in the area and help people in commuting and going about their business in this busy area of Srinagar city.

Unveils Kashmir Marathon Exposition At Polo View

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday inaugurated the exposition of Kashmir Marathon–2025 at Polo View, Srinagar.

The exposition marks the final leg of preparations for the much-anticipated second edition of the Kashmir Marathon, scheduled to be held on November 2 in the picturesque city.

The Chief Minister inspected various stalls and counters set up by different government departments, private sports firms and event partners. The exhibition showcases a wide range of sports gear, equipment and accessories aimed at promoting fitness and outdoor activities.