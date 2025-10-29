403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GE Vernova Outlines The Role Of AI-Enabled Applications In Future-Proofing Grids In White Paper Released Before ADIPEC
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
GE Vernova will participate as a Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2025, taking place November 3–6 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The company will showcase technologies that help maintain reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems; increase access to power; reduce carbon emissions; and enable communities to thrive. Participation will include executive speakers and interactive sessions on Stand 7135 in Hall 7, covering topics such as industry-leading gas turbines, synchronous condensers, software-defined automation, distributed energy resource (DER) management, grid cybersecurity, predictive analytics and AI-driven diagnostics, and CERiusTM emissions management software for utilities. In keeping with ADIPEC 2025's theme –“Energy. Intelligence. Impact.” – GE Vernova will underscore the power of AI in redefining the electrical grid landscape. As power systems evolve with rapid renewable integration, the proliferation of electronic devices, rising regulatory and cyber requirements, and growing system complexity, AI-enabled applications can help enhance grid stability, resilience, and efficiency while improving energy availability and affordability. Key AI-enabled capabilities highlighted in the paper – which comes after GE Vernova released whitepapers on the role of AI in enabling intelligent grids and in grid operations – include:
-
White paper on“AI at the Helm: Redefining the Future of the Grid” highlights how AI-enabled applications are key to building scalable, sustainable, and future-ready grids
-
GE Vernova is participating at ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Stand 7135 in Hall 7, and speaking engagements
GE Vernova will participate as a Gold Sponsor at ADIPEC 2025, taking place November 3–6 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The company will showcase technologies that help maintain reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems; increase access to power; reduce carbon emissions; and enable communities to thrive. Participation will include executive speakers and interactive sessions on Stand 7135 in Hall 7, covering topics such as industry-leading gas turbines, synchronous condensers, software-defined automation, distributed energy resource (DER) management, grid cybersecurity, predictive analytics and AI-driven diagnostics, and CERiusTM emissions management software for utilities. In keeping with ADIPEC 2025's theme –“Energy. Intelligence. Impact.” – GE Vernova will underscore the power of AI in redefining the electrical grid landscape. As power systems evolve with rapid renewable integration, the proliferation of electronic devices, rising regulatory and cyber requirements, and growing system complexity, AI-enabled applications can help enhance grid stability, resilience, and efficiency while improving energy availability and affordability. Key AI-enabled capabilities highlighted in the paper – which comes after GE Vernova released whitepapers on the role of AI in enabling intelligent grids and in grid operations – include:
-
Data analysis and prediction for informed operational and strategic decision-making
Near real-time adjustments for faster load shedding and power balancing
Network modeling to create digital representations for informed planning
Asset management to monitor and extend asset performance and lifespan
Cybersecurity safeguards that protect AI-driven, IoT-rich, and increasingly virtualized grid systems
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment