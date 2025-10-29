Interior Minister: National Security Is Jordan's True Investment For Stability And Sovereignty

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 29 (Petra) – Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya said that national security is the cornerstone of the state's stability and its most important investment, even if maintaining it comes at a high cost.He stressed that enhancing public awareness is essential to safeguarding security and reducing its overall burden.Delivering a lecture titled "The Jordanian Ministry of Interior and National Security" at the University of Jordan's Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Faculty of Political Science and International Studies, Faraya emphasised the ministry's humanitarian and security roles in protecting national sovereignty.He underlined that cooperation between Jordanians and security agencies forms a strong shield for the country's stability.The minister outlined key challenges facing Jordan, including regional instability, drug smuggling, border infiltration, poverty and unemployment all of which, he said, impact national security.He called for strengthening national cohesion and public awareness, noting that "security is a shared responsibility between the state and society."Faraya also highlighted the Ministry of Interior's role in supporting economic development, citing initiatives such as three-year travel visas and granting Jordanian citizenship through investment, which have helped attract capital and boost tourism revenues.He concluded by urging students to engage positively in their communities, create job opportunities for themselves and develop their skills, affirming that "early awareness contributes to faster and better achievement."Dean of the Faculty Mohammad Ayadat commended the resilience of the Jordanian state under Hashemite leadership, describing it as "an exceptional model" in a region marked by instability.