BSF Foils Multiple Drone-Based Smuggling Bids In Amritsar, Heroin Seized

Border Security Force troops foiled multiple attempts of drone-based cross-border smuggling along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar on Thursday.

Multiple Smuggling Bids Foiled in Amritsar

As per an official statement, in the morning hours, acting on precise intelligence input, the alert BSF troops recovered one packet of heroin (Gross weight- 569 grams) from farming fields near the village of Dhariwal. Illuminating strips attached to the packet suggest a drone dropping.

"Consequent upon observation of a drone movement and activation of technical counter measures, BSF troops *recovered 01 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone along with *01 packet of heroin (Gross weight- 560 grams) from fields near village Bharopal", a release said.

Later in the day, a meticulous search by vigilant troops led to the recovery of One DJI Mavic Air three drone along with one packet of heroin (Gross weight- 546 grams) from the area of village Bhindi Khurd.

"Yet another search operation today resulted in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to the village of Roranwala Khurd. The series of recoveries demonstrates the relentless efforts, technological prowess and resolute commitment of BSF in preventing cross-border smuggling attempts on the Punjab border", as stated in a release.

Earlier Seizure in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday recovered around 5.3 kilograms of a heroin-like substance during a joint search operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the RS Pura sector.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiter Pal termed it a "big achievement," stating that the forces successfully foiled the attempts of the neighbouring country to push contraband across the border.

He mentioned that an investigation is going into the matter, following which more details will be revealed. "We conducted a joint operation here and this is a big catch. We have been successful in stopping the neighbouring country. We will investigate this and get more details. Around 5 kgs have been recovered from here," he said. (ANI)

