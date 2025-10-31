LG Calls For AI-Powered, High-Value Agriculture

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – KO photo

Srinagar-“We must sprint ahead in agriculture and allied sectors to fuel India's growth story,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday. He said to build a developed India, our prime objective should be to achieve a consistent 5% annual growth rate.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the need for cultivating change in agriculture education to ensure sustainable practices in future.

“Educational institutions like SKUAST should focus on AI-powered farming and diversification into high-value crops with strategic planning to boost productivity and income of farmers,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the SKUAST-Kashmir's 'Deeksharambh', a Student Induction Programme,titled as“Anekta Mein Ekta Diwas” held to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In his address, he also lauded the academic achievements of SKUAST-Kashmir and expressed his happiness over its overall ranking and attracting students from across states and UTs.

“Today, it is 150th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and I am extremely happy that the presence of youth from every state from Arunachal to Andhra Pradesh, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu to Telangana and Kerala to Karnataka in this campus has transformed it into a“Mini India”. The transformation at SKUAST-Kashmir in the last 3-4 years has brought about such a revolutionary change that a“mini-India” is visible in this campus today,” the Lieutenant Governor said.