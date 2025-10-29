Meyer Wilson Werning Law Firm Warns Of Impersonation Scam Targeting Cryptocurrency Victims On Whatsapp

Columbus, Ohio – The national investor protection law firm Meyer Wilson Werning is issuing an urgent public alert regarding a sophisticated impersonation scam. Fraudsters are using the firm's name, attorney names, and marketing materials on WhatsApp to target and defraud victims of cryptocurrency theft.

The scammers are contacting individuals, claiming to be attorneys with Meyer Wilson Werning and promising to recover stolen digital assets. They build trust by sending text copied directly from the firm's official website, detailing Meyer Wilson Werning's legitimate track record of recovering over $350 million for clients. Due to various marketing initiatives the firm has in motion for victims, this tactic can be highly effective for individuals potentially seeking assistance.

The primary goal of the fraud is to solicit an upfront payment. After establishing contact, the impersonators request a“minimum fee” to“file a case to the court,” as seen in messages sent from the phone number +1 (423) 579-7404 and other similar numbers provided by individuals exchanging correspondence with the scammers.

“This scam is a textbook example of the predatory tactics we fight against every day in the cryptocurrency space. What's truly insidious here is that our own voice-built on decades of client advocacy-is being weaponized against the very people we protect,” said Courtney Werning, a Partner at the firm.“These illicit messages spread rapidly in the dark. The only way to outpace their deception is with the truth. We urge the public and media to share this warning; your action could be the one that prevents the next person from becoming a victim.”

How to Identify the Scam and Protect Yourself:



Official Communication Only: Meyer Wilson Werning does not solicit new clients or conduct formal business through unsolicited WhatsApp messages. Verify any communication by contacting the firm through its official websites, and .

No Upfront Fees: The firm will never request a“filing fee,”“case fee,” or any other advance payment to begin work on a case.

No Cryptocurrency Payments: Meyer Wilson Werning does not accept payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any other cryptocurrency. Be Wary of Unsolicited Contact: Be skeptical of any lawyer or law firm that contacts you unexpectedly on a messaging app to offer asset recovery services.

What to Do If You've Been Contacted:

If you have been contacted by someone on WhatsApp claiming to be from Meyer Wilson Werning, do not send them money or personal information. Please block the number, report the chat to WhatsApp, and consider filing a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at .

Focusing exclusively on investor claims and class/mass actions, Meyer Wilson Werning has represented thousands of clients nationwide for over two decades. The firm has amassed a deep understanding of the intricacies affecting these specialized areas of law and is proud of its AV Preeminent® Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, its "Best Law Firm" awards, and its inclusion in Super Lawyers®.

Meyer Wilson Werning

305 W. Nationwide Blvd Columbus, OH 43215

614-255-2696

...



Press Contact: Patrick McEuen

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.