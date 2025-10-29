CSGS Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating The Fairness Of The Sale Of CSG Systems International To NEC Corporation
Why is there an investigation?
On October 29, 2025, CSGS announced that it had agreed to be sold for $80.70 per share in cash to NEC.
“We are investigating whether the CSGS Board of Directors acted in the best interests of CSGS shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to CSGS shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including any potential conflicts of interest.”
