Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN chief expresses skepticism over fairness of Myanmar’s elections

UN chief expresses skepticism over fairness of Myanmar’s elections


2025-10-28 05:06:27
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed skepticism over the fairness of Myanmar’s upcoming general elections, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid and an end to ongoing violence.

Speaking at a news conference in Malaysia during the 47th ASEAN Summit, Guterres said, “I don't think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair.” He added that the polls, scheduled for December 28, are unlikely to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis.

Guterres called for increased humanitarian assistance, an end to violence, and steps toward a political transition that restores civilian rule and constitutional governance. The last general elections in Myanmar, held in November 2020, were won by the National League for Democracy before the military coup in February 2021, which led to over four years of emergency rule.

MENAFN28102025000045017281ID1110257646



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search