UN chief expresses skepticism over fairness of Myanmar’s elections
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed skepticism over the fairness of Myanmar’s upcoming general elections, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid and an end to ongoing violence.
Speaking at a news conference in Malaysia during the 47th ASEAN Summit, Guterres said, “I don't think anybody believes that those elections will be free and fair.” He added that the polls, scheduled for December 28, are unlikely to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis.
Guterres called for increased humanitarian assistance, an end to violence, and steps toward a political transition that restores civilian rule and constitutional governance. The last general elections in Myanmar, held in November 2020, were won by the National League for Democracy before the military coup in February 2021, which led to over four years of emergency rule.
