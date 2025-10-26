Russians Hit Residential Building In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy City Council reported this on Telegra.

"At around 14:20, the enemy struck Sumy with a drone. The strike hit the roof of a residential building in the Zarichnyi district of the city," the statement said.

A fire that broke out as a result of the drone strike on the apartment building in Sumy has been extinguished.

"As a result of the impact of an Italmas-type UAV, a fire occurred on the roof of a multi-story residential building in the Zarichnyi district. The fire was promptly extinguished," Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

"A 44-year-old woman who was near the site of the drone strike on the roof of the apartment building in a residential area of Sumy suffered an acute stress reaction," Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov said.

According to him, doctors provided her with the necessary medical assistance, and her life is not in danger.

The report notes that the apartment building sustained damage primarily to the roof, but inspections are still ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of October 23, Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy.

