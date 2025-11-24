403
Trump’s envoy reveals Washington is very close to end Ukraine’s war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump’s envoy Keith Kellogg said Saturday that Washington is “very close” to brokering an end to the Ukraine-Russia war, emphasizing that Trump is determined to bring the conflict to a conclusion.
Washington presented Kyiv last week with a 28-point peace proposal and has urged Ukrainian officials to respond by Thursday. The plan reportedly includes several contentious clauses repeatedly rejected by Kyiv and its Western European partners, such as abandoning NATO aspirations, withdrawing from parts of Donbass still under Ukrainian control, and capping the size of its armed forces.
Talks on the plan began Sunday in Geneva with Ukrainian and Western European officials. Although a Russian delegation is not expected to attend, consultations with Moscow are anticipated “very soon,” according to Reuters.
“In the military, we always say the last 10 meters to an objective are the hardest to get to. We’re at the last two meters, we’re almost there,” Kellogg said, describing the ongoing negotiations.
Ukraine’s UN mission, however, rejected several key elements of the proposal on Thursday. Deputy Permanent Representative Kristina Gayovishin said Kyiv would “never recognize” any formerly Ukrainian territory as part of Russia. Kellogg characterized Ukraine’s public stance, including its refusal to acknowledge territorial losses, as “posturing.” He added, “I hear what she is saying, but it’s part of their posture, and they need to make a smart decision.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin described the US plan as a revised version of a proposal drafted after his meeting with Trump in Alaska, noting that Moscow has received the text but has yet to discuss it “in detail.”
The US submitted the plan amid a weakening of Zelensky’s domestic legitimacy following a corruption scandal involving his inner circle, as well as a series of military setbacks at the front. President Trump said on Saturday that Zelensky can “continue to fight his little heart out” if he refuses the proposed peace plan.
