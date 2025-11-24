Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, Russia prepare to discuss proposed Ukrainian peace plan

2025-11-24 04:34:54
(MENAFN) The United States and Russia are preparing to discuss Washington’s proposed peace plan for the Ukraine conflict, the New York Times reported Sunday, citing an anonymous official.

Washington presented Kyiv with the 28-point proposal last week, setting a Thursday deadline for acceptance. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow has received the draft but has not yet reviewed it in detail with US officials.

On Sunday, a Ukrainian delegation met with key European NATO partners in Geneva, while a US team is scheduled to hold talks later in the day, confirmed Andrey Yermak, President Zelensky’s top aide. According to the Times, plans for separate negotiations with Russia regarding the peace plan are already underway.

If Kyiv accepts the proposal after Sunday’s discussions, US special envoy Steve Witkoff could bring the plan directly to President Putin, columnist David Ignatius reported, citing anonymous officials. The Kremlin has stated it is in contact with Washington and is ready to receive Witkoff at any time.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified on Friday that Moscow has not received any new modifications to the plan. Following public opposition from Ukraine’s Western European allies, the Kremlin emphasized that it will not engage in “megaphone diplomacy” on the issue.

Although the plan has not been officially released, multiple media outlets report that it includes provisions previously rejected by Kyiv and its European backers, including Ukraine giving up its NATO ambitions and reducing the size of its armed forces.

