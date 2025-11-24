403
Dengue Deaths Surge in Bangladesh
(MENAFN) Bangladesh reported eight additional fatalities on Sunday due to a dengue fever outbreak, pushing the November death toll to 86—the highest monthly figure recorded this year. An entomologist attributed the surge to the effects of climate change.
These recent deaths have raised the overall mortality in 2025 to 364, while the total number of reported dengue cases has exceeded 90,264, with 778 patients newly admitted to hospitals.
Among them, 87,442 individuals have recovered and returned home, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The spread of infections and deaths is now observed across the nation, including in the southeastern city of Chattogram, the south-central city of Barisal, the north-central city of Mymensingh, and the capital, Dhaka.
Professor and entomologist Kabirul Bashar from Jahangirnagar University explained to a news agency that the rise in dengue cases is linked to climate change, inadequate mosquito control, and unplanned urban development.
Winter in Bangladesh usually spans December to February, with temperatures starting to decline in November.
Rainfall typically drops sharply by the end of September, marking the conclusion of the monsoon season.
However, this year saw unusually heavy and extended rainfall even in late October, as reported by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
“For the first time in the recorded past, November has become such a deadly month. It (increase in dengue cases) is because of the duration of the rainfall. The prolonged and delayed rainfall, even rain in late October this year, has caused a higher number of infections and deaths,” Bashar remarked.
