Everstake Partners With Utila To Simplify Institutional Staking Across Solana And Other Pos Networks

Everstake, the largest global non-custodial staking provider for institutional and retail clients, has partnered with Utila, an institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure and operations platform, to give institutional clients direct, compliant access to staking on leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) networks, beginning with Solana (SOL) and expanding to Ethereum (ETH) and beyond.

The partnership bridges a long-standing gap in institutional staking adoption. While staking offers a predictable yield and contributes to network security, many institutional participants have faced integration, regulatory, and security challenges. By combining Everstake's proven validator performance with Utila's enterprise-ready wallet infrastructure, the companies enable institutions to incorporate staking directly into their existing treasury and compliance frameworks - maintaining full ownership, governance, and control throughout the process.

Utila's platform powers over $15+ billion in monthly digital asset volume for more than 200 institutions, offering end-to-end asset management, fiat on- and off-ramps, and automated workflows via APIs. Every transaction follows multi-step approval and compliance policies, allowing clients to scale digital asset operations without re-architecting their infrastructure.

By integrating Utila's secure MPC wallet technology with Everstake's SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, NIST CSF, GDPR, and CCPA-certified validator infrastructure with 99.98% uptime, the partnership delivers the compliance, transparency, and resilience required by institutional participants entering on-chain finance.

Together, Everstake and Utila are setting a new standard for institutional staking - combining enterprise compliance with the efficiency and transparency of decentralized infrastructure.

About Everstake

Everstake is the largest global non-custodial staking provider serving institutional and retail clients, trusted by over 1,000,000 users across 80+ Proof-of-Stake networks. Founded in 2018 by blockchain engineers, the company supports $7 billion in staked assets, delivering institutional-grade infrastructure with 99.98% uptime and zero material slashing events since inception.

Supporting asset managers, custodians, wallets, exchanges, and protocols, Everstake offers API-first, compliant infrastructure backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, and NIST CSF certifications, GDPR and CCPA compliance, and regular smart contract audits. Its globally distributed team of 100+ professionals is committed to making staking accessible to everyone while strengthening the foundations of decentralized finance.

Everstake is a software platform that provides infrastructure tools and resources for users but does not offer investment advice or investment opportunities, manage funds, facilitate collective investment schemes, provide financial services, or take custody of, or otherwise hold or manage, customer assets. Everstake does not conduct independent diligence or substantive review of any blockchain asset, digital currency, cryptocurrency, or associated funds. Everstake's provision of technology services allowing a user to stake digital assets is not an endorsement or a recommendation of any digital assets by it. Users are fully and solely responsible for evaluating whether to stake digital assets. The information provided is not intended for recipients residing in the United Kingdom.

About Utila

Utila is the secure, all-in-one infrastructure for institutional stablecoin and digital asset operations. Utila provides MPC wallets, granular policy controls, robust APIs, and a payments and tokenization engine, with integrations across banking rails, AML/KYT, exchanges, and DeFi. Trusted by 200+ institutions, Utila processes $15B+ in monthly volume and has secured $90B+ in transactions.