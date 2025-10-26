Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Elimination: Guess Who Packed Their Bags THIS Week From Vijay Sethupathi's Show?

Bigg Boss 9 Shocking Elimination: As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 heats up with many issues, let's see which contestant was eliminated this week.

Bigg Boss Season 9 started on Vijay TV on September 5th. Vijay Sethupathi, who hosted the last season, is hosting this time too. He's getting positive reviews for handling contestants with more maturity than last season.

As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 nears its 1-month mark, 3 contestants have been eliminated. Nandini left in 5 days, followed by Praveen Gandhi's eviction. After Abisara left last week, everyone was curious about this week's elimination.

This week's nominees were Viyana, Praveen, Subiksha, Thushar, Kalai, Ramya Jo, Arora, and Adhirai. Viyana, Praveen Raj, Subiksha, Thushar, and Kalaiarasan were in the safe zone with significant votes, while Ramya Jo, Arora, and Adhirai were at the bottom.

As netizens predicted, Adhirai, who was in a lovey-dovey mood, has been evicted. She was ready for a love story with FJ, but he often rejected her. Notably, when Vijay Sethupathi asked who was brave, Adhirai named FJ.

Adhirai, famous from the 'Mahanadhi' serial, was seen as a reason for her eviction for not showing her skills, following FJ, and being quarrelsome. Her exit is a big disappointment for fans who expected a love story.