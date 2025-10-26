Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump-Putin Summit Remains Possible

2025-10-26 05:03:09
(MENAFN) A potential summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not completely off the table,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated during a Thursday press briefing.

The announcement came a day after Trump canceled a previously planned meeting with Putin in Budapest, which had been arranged last week following a conversation between the two leaders.

When asked about the cancellation and the recent US sanctions targeting major Russian oil firms, Leavitt remarked, “A meeting between these two leaders is not completely off the table. I think the president and the entire administration hopes that one day that can happen again.”

She added that Trump “has not seen enough interest in enough action” from Russia to advance a peace settlement.

Meanwhile, Moscow insists that it remains “fully committed” to a diplomatic solution regarding the Ukraine conflict, as long as its “root causes” are addressed.

Leavitt also commented on the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on Wednesday, stating, “The president has always maintained that he would implement sanctions on Russia when he felt it was appropriate and necessary... and yesterday was that day.”

