Pakistan Army Says 12 Militants Killed, Major Suicide Attack Prevented

Pakistani authorities announced that at least 12 militants were killed in security operations across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operations targeted suspected militant hideouts in Bajaur, Hangu, and North Waziristan between Friday night and Saturday.

According to local media reports, Pakistan's military stated that three militants were killed in the Jahlar area of North Waziristan. Security forces also intercepted and destroyed a vehicle allegedly being prepared for a suicide attack, preventing what they described as a“potentially catastrophic assault.”

Officials referred to the militants as“Khawarij insurgents supported by India,” a designation often used by the government for members of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad has long accused the group of receiving financial backing from India.

Pakistan's government maintains that TTP operatives use Afghanistan territory for training and planning attacks. Authorities have repeatedly called on the Taliban government to prevent cross-border militancy and deny safe haven to militants targeting Pakistan.

The latest crackdown highlights rising security concerns amid a renewed wave of militant violence in the region. Pakistani officials assert that operations will continue to ensure stability and protect civilian lives from insurgent threats.

