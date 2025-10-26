ASEAN Summit Opens In Kuala Lumpur With Focus On Unity And Sustainability

The 47th ASEAN Leaders' Summit and related meetings began on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. The gathering brings together leaders of Southeast Asian nations along with representatives from major global powers.

According to regional media reports, this year's summit is being held under the theme of“Inclusivity and Sustainability.” Delegates from China, the United States, Japan, and India are expected to participate in high-level discussions throughout the event.

In his opening remarks, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to confront global economic and geopolitical challenges. He noted that rising competition and uncertainty not only affect Southeast Asian economies but also put ASEAN's collective resolve to maintain cooperation to the test.

The leaders are expected to discuss efforts to boost regional economic integration, promote sustainable growth, and improve connectivity among ASEAN member states. The summit agenda includes consultations on trade, digital infrastructure, and climate-related resilience.

The meetings will continue until October 28, with officials aiming to reaffirm ASEAN's role as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific. Observers say the outcome of the summit could influence the region's strategic posture amid intensifying global rivalries.

