Yisrael Katz Orders Continuation of Gaza Tunnel Demolitions
(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced on Saturday that he had directed the military to persist with demolitions in the parts of the Gaza Strip still controlled by Israel, as part of the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange arrangement.
“I have instructed the IDF (military) to prioritize the destruction of the tunnels as the central task in the yellow zone currently under our control, alongside protecting the soldiers and communities,” Katz stated on the US-based social media network X.
He explained that these actions are being carried out simultaneously with discussions involving US authorities, including the vice president, the secretaries of state and defense, presidential envoys, and CENTCOM commanders.
The talks focus on the necessity of implementing US President Donald Trump’s strategy to guarantee the total “dismantling and destruction of all terror tunnels in the remaining territory under their responsibility, alongside disarming Hamas.”
“Demilitarizing Gaza through the destruction of Hamas's terror tunnels, alongside disarming Hamas, is, in my view, the most important strategic objective for achieving victory in Gaza,” Katz emphasized.
He also highlighted that the most pressing moral duty remains the return of all captives and the fallen to their families, stating that “we will do everything to fulfill this sacred and critical mission.”
Katz further reiterated that “the overarching strategic mission to realize the great victory achieved by the heroic IDF fighters against Hamas terrorists in Gaza is the demilitarization of Gaza through the complete destruction of the terror tunnels, 60% of which still remain—alongside disarming Hamas.”
The step-by-step ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated through both regional and international intermediaries, officially began on Oct. 10.
The step-by-step ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated through both regional and international intermediaries, officially began on Oct. 10.
