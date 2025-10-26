403
Türkiye Deploys Drone Technology in Fighting Forest Fires
(MENAFN) Türkiye is spearheading a global technological revolution in wildfire prevention through the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) 2025, positioning itself as a world leader in forest fire combat systems.
The six-day summit, running October 20-25 in Istanbul, has assembled more than 400 specialists and 30 institutions spanning 75 nations to address critical forestry challenges and wildfire mitigation strategies. Anadolu serves as the event's global communications partner, while the Forestry General Directorate (OGM) coordinates the international gathering.
Ismail Belen, chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), emphasized Türkiye’s technological prowess in an exclusive statement to Anadolu, projecting the nation's expanding influence in wildfire defense and the critical need for global technology transfer.
The wildfire crisis has evolved beyond regional boundaries, Belen explained, with blazes previously confined to Mediterranean coastal zones now advancing northward into central and northern European territories, alarming nations including Germany, Austria, and Finland.
"I can say without a doubt, as the chair of the UNFF, that Türkiye is the best in combating forest fires," he said, speaking on the sidelines of the IFIW 2025 event.
Belen highlighted Türkiye’s pioneering advancement in wildfire suppression technology and comprehensive forestry management systems.
"We have access to the location, number, and diameter information of every tree," he said, referring to the OGM's years-long efforts.
The nation's aerial surveillance network currently operates over 10 unmanned aircraft systems in active firefighting operations, with detection capabilities sophisticated enough to identify wildfires at the initial smoke stage.
"More than 10 drones are actively used in forest fires currently, and these drones can detect wildfires as soon as smoke starts to come out," he said. "Türkiye's integrated system, which includes helicopters, other vehicles, and personnel, can reach any area on fire in about 12 minutes."
The summit provided Türkiye a platform to demonstrate its firefighting capabilities while Belen urged manufacturers to expand beyond fire suppression into comprehensive forestry applications—including aerial mapping, forest inventory documentation, wildlife surveillance, and pest monitoring through drone technology.
Belen projected a dramatic industry transformation within ten years, with drone integration becoming standard across forestry operations as market demand accelerates and commercial enterprises recognize the sector's evolution.
"Just like its leadership in defense and contracting, I believe Türkiye will be a world leader in forestry, too—the sector is quite large, and I recommend that the firms keep up with the rest of the world," he added.
