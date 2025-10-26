403
Gaza Tribunal Witnesses Warn of Systematic Assault on Education
(MENAFN) At the final session of the Gaza Tribunal in Istanbul on Friday, witnesses provided compelling accounts of the widespread devastation inflicted on schools, universities, and other intellectual institutions in the Palestinian territory.
They described the attacks as far beyond mere collateral damage, raising alarms about the potential emergence of a “lost generation.”
Palestinian mother Asmaa Albatash shared the immediate impact on children’s education, stating, "They started bombing and targeting schools. Even if the war ended, it would be very difficult to return to schools."
Her testimony emphasized the long-term educational and psychological consequences for Gaza’s youth.
Relief worker Nabeel Jumah drew attention to the intentional targeting of intellectual development, saying the assaults focused on "the minds and Palestinian competencies.”
His statement highlighted a deliberate effort to undermine Gaza’s human capital.
Palestinian mathematician Sevjan Al-Shami described the destruction of Gaza’s leading higher education institutions.
He noted, "The Islamic University is one of the first universities targeted by the occupation. All of its buildings were destroyed. Only the missiles hit the building. There is a very old central library in the university. It contains hundreds of thousands of books. All of it was destroyed. Academic staff was also targeted in the university. One of them was the head of the university. He was martyred. Many of the teaching staff and administrators were also martyred."
Al-Shami’s account underscored both the physical and human toll on Gaza’s educational system.
