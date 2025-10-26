Delta Plans Atlanta-Riyadh Flights

Dhaka: Delta Air Lines has said it plans to launch daily nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh, its first direct service to Saudi Arabia, as part of a partnership with startup carrier Riyadh Air announced earlier this year.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian stated that the service will begin in the fall, likely in 2026, operated by an Airbus A350.

The move strengthens Delta's Middle East presence while supporting Saudi Arabia's push to expand global air connectivity.

Delta's Atlanta–Riyadh service underscores growing collaboration between U.S. and Saudi carriers. The 7,283-mile route will provide the first direct U.S. link to Riyadh since the early 2000s and is a key component of Delta's developing alliance with Riyadh Air, OMAAT reported.

Riyadh Air, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, aims to transform Riyadh into a major global hub. Its launch aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and attract 150 million annual visitors by the end of the decade.

Delta's entry into this market will position it to benefit from Saudi incentives designed to encourage new international services to the capital.

From a network perspective, the partnership is strategic. Riyadh Air is expected to focus its long-haul operations on cities like New York (JFK), London (LHR), and Paris (CDG).

