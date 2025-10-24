Middle Eastern Fragrance Brands Take Centre Stage At Beautyworld Middle East 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Beautyworld Middle East 2025 hosts the world's largestfragrance trade platform - a show within a show, spotlightingthe meteoric rise of Middle Eastern perfumery.

● Quintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next inFragrance headline a 360° programme that unites artisancreators, ingredient houses, and global innovators.Dubai, UAE: When Beautyworld Middle East 2025 opens its doors ina few days time, it will unveil an unprecedented showcase of scent - asensory ecosystem led by trend-setting Middle Eastern fragrancehouses now shaping the global olfactory map. This is no regionaldisplay; it's a strategic statement – where Arabian perfumery meetsthe world.

Fragrance on the Rise – and the Middle East Leads the ChargeA new report by Mintel, commissioned exclusively for BeautyworldMiddle East, reveals a dramatic global shift: fragrance has overtakenmany traditional beauty staples in consumer priority. In the U.S., scentnow represents 13% of Ulta Beauty's annual sales, while in Europe,categories like perfume top consumer shopping lists even amideconomic uncertainty.

But the Middle East isn't following this curve – it's defining it. Theregion's perfume culture, anchored in craftsmanship and heritage, isevolving into a modern powerhouse. Names like Amouage, Ajmal,Lattafa and Armaf are leading the transformation – marrying artisanalroots with international ambition, from luxury boutiques in Paris to retail

counters in Shanghai.Within the MENA region itself, fragrance is enjoying 11% annualgrowth, according to Euromonitor's 2024 data. The message is clear:make-up may dominate the visuals, but fragrance now drives thegrowth.

A Show Within a Show: The Fragrance Universe at BeautyworldSpanning 22 halls and featuring over 2,400 exhibitors from more than70 countries, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 cements Dubai's positionas the largest global trade platform for fragrance. It's whereingredient suppliers, perfumers, brands, and retailers meet to define thefuture of scent.

At its heart is a robust, multilayered programme:● Quintessence – the Art of Perfume: an exclusive enclave forthe world's most refined niche creations.● Signature Scent: a live challenge tasking 20 of the world's topfragrance houses to interpret the“spirit of the region” -blind-tested and voted by visitors.● Natural Notes: a new zone spotlighting raw ingredientproducers, traceability, and sustainable sourcing.● Next in Fragrance Conference: a forward-looking forumfeaturing thought leaders like Alex Wiltschko, DominiqueMoellhausen, Veronique Gabai and Ralph Bou Nader(Arabian Oud), tackling topics from olfactory branding to biotechscent design.

“Beautyworld gives fragrance the stage it deserves,” says RaviRamchandni, Show Manager of Beautyworld Middle East.“It's not justanother category - it's the heartbeat. Through platforms likeQuintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next in Fragrance,we're delivering a 360° showcase for perfumers, ingredient houses, andinnovators alike.”

Regional Icons, Global AmbitionsArabian fragrance players will be making their market at BeautyworldMiddle East like never before, reflected in a winning lineup of exhibitorsand conference participants.

Among the regional luminaries is Ajmal Perfumes, which has embracedthe concept of a 'fragrance wardrobe' - offering flexible layering

formats and gifting sets designed for diverse global markets. AsAmandine Nikuze, Vice President of Perfumery at Ajmal, explains,“itrequires us to stay closely attuned to evolving consumer preferencesand retail dynamics to keep Ajmal ahead of the curve.”Meanwhile, Arabian Oud continues to bridge heritage with expansion,while Lattafa and Armaf push into Western markets withinfluencer-driven campaigns, and Swiss Arabian reinforces its legacyas the UAE's first perfume house with a dynamic new export strategy.Other standout Arabian fragrance houses joining the line-up include:● Afnan Perfumes (UAE) – Experiential perfumery blendingWestern precision with oriental warmth; known for SupremacySilver, 9PM, and Rare Carbon.● Khadlaj Perfumes (UAE) – Heritage-rich attar and oud master;favourites include Shiyaaka and Velvet Musk.● Swiss Arabian (UAE) – The UAE's trailblazer, known forShaghaf Oud and Casablanca.● Rasasi (UAE) – Family brand spanning oils to sprays; acclaimedfor Hawas and La Yuqawam.● Emper Perfumes (UAE) – Bold design meets accessible luxurywith hits like Legend and 360°.● Gulf Orchid (UAE) – Rising star in oriental and French-styleblends such as Velvet Touch and Golden Musk.A Fragrant Future – From Dubai to the WorldBeautyworld Middle East 2025 isn't just an event – it's a movement. It'swhere artisanal mastery meets global ambition, where the timelessstorytelling of Arabian perfumery is translated for a new generation ofconsumers seeking identity through scent.

For perfumers, retailers, ingredient suppliers, and industry visionaries,Dubai in October will be the most important meeting point on theglobal fragrance calendar - a crossroads where East meets West,and where the Middle East's scent legacy takes its rightful place atthe centre of the world stage.

About Beautyworld Middle EastBeautyworld Middle East, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai WorldTrade Centre, stands as a truly global hub for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellnessindustries. Recognised as the largest international trade fair of its kind in the region,the event attracts over 71,000 professionals from 164 countries, offering anunparalleled opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 leading exhibitors fromacross 70 countries.For more information, please visit our website.About Messe FrankfurtThe Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and eventorganiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at itsheadquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events aroundthe world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve ourcustomers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events,Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is itspowerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries inall regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online– ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility whenplanning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise todevelop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibitiongrounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthybalance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.For more information, please visit our website at:With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City ofFrankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).For more information, please visit our website at:*Preliminary figures 2024

About Messe Frankfurt Middle EastMesse Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai,Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec,Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + IntelligentBuilding Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season,Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.