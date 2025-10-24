403
Middle Eastern Fragrance Brands Take Centre Stage At Beautyworld Middle East 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Beautyworld Middle East 2025 hosts the world's largest
fragrance trade platform - a show within a show, spotlighting
the meteoric rise of Middle Eastern perfumery.
● Quintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next in
Fragrance headline a 360° programme that unites artisan
creators, ingredient houses, and global innovators.
Dubai, UAE: When Beautyworld Middle East 2025 opens its doors in
a few days time, it will unveil an unprecedented showcase of scent - a
sensory ecosystem led by trend-setting Middle Eastern fragrance
houses now shaping the global olfactory map. This is no regional
display; it's a strategic statement – where Arabian perfumery meets
the world. Fragrance on the Rise – and the Middle East Leads the Charge
A new report by Mintel, commissioned exclusively for Beautyworld
Middle East, reveals a dramatic global shift: fragrance has overtaken
many traditional beauty staples in consumer priority. In the U.S., scent
now represents 13% of Ulta Beauty's annual sales, while in Europe,
categories like perfume top consumer shopping lists even amid
economic uncertainty. But the Middle East isn't following this curve – it's defining it. The
region's perfume culture, anchored in craftsmanship and heritage, is
evolving into a modern powerhouse. Names like Amouage, Ajmal,
Lattafa and Armaf are leading the transformation – marrying artisanal
roots with international ambition, from luxury boutiques in Paris to retail counters in Shanghai.
Within the MENA region itself, fragrance is enjoying 11% annual
growth, according to Euromonitor's 2024 data. The message is clear:
make-up may dominate the visuals, but fragrance now drives the
growth. A Show Within a Show: The Fragrance Universe at Beautyworld
Spanning 22 halls and featuring over 2,400 exhibitors from more than
70 countries, Beautyworld Middle East 2025 cements Dubai's position
as the largest global trade platform for fragrance. It's where
ingredient suppliers, perfumers, brands, and retailers meet to define the
future of scent. At its heart is a robust, multilayered programme:
● Quintessence – the Art of Perfume: an exclusive enclave for
the world's most refined niche creations.
● Signature Scent: a live challenge tasking 20 of the world's top
fragrance houses to interpret the“spirit of the region” -
blind-tested and voted by visitors.
● Natural Notes: a new zone spotlighting raw ingredient
producers, traceability, and sustainable sourcing.
● Next in Fragrance Conference: a forward-looking forum
featuring thought leaders like Alex Wiltschko, Dominique
Moellhausen, Veronique Gabai and Ralph Bou Nader
(Arabian Oud), tackling topics from olfactory branding to biotech
scent design. “Beautyworld gives fragrance the stage it deserves,” says Ravi
Ramchandni, Show Manager of Beautyworld Middle East.“It's not just
another category - it's the heartbeat. Through platforms like
Quintessence, Signature Scent, Natural Notes and Next in Fragrance,
we're delivering a 360° showcase for perfumers, ingredient houses, and
innovators alike.” Regional Icons, Global Ambitions
Arabian fragrance players will be making their market at Beautyworld
Middle East like never before, reflected in a winning lineup of exhibitors
and conference participants. Among the regional luminaries is Ajmal Perfumes, which has embraced
the concept of a 'fragrance wardrobe' - offering flexible layering formats and gifting sets designed for diverse global markets. As
Amandine Nikuze, Vice President of Perfumery at Ajmal, explains,“it
requires us to stay closely attuned to evolving consumer preferences
and retail dynamics to keep Ajmal ahead of the curve.”
Meanwhile, Arabian Oud continues to bridge heritage with expansion,
while Lattafa and Armaf push into Western markets with
influencer-driven campaigns, and Swiss Arabian reinforces its legacy
as the UAE's first perfume house with a dynamic new export strategy.
Other standout Arabian fragrance houses joining the line-up include:
● Afnan Perfumes (UAE) – Experiential perfumery blending
Western precision with oriental warmth; known for Supremacy
Silver, 9PM, and Rare Carbon.
● Khadlaj Perfumes (UAE) – Heritage-rich attar and oud master;
favourites include Shiyaaka and Velvet Musk.
● Swiss Arabian (UAE) – The UAE's trailblazer, known for
Shaghaf Oud and Casablanca.
● Rasasi (UAE) – Family brand spanning oils to sprays; acclaimed
for Hawas and La Yuqawam.
● Emper Perfumes (UAE) – Bold design meets accessible luxury
with hits like Legend and 360°.
● Gulf Orchid (UAE) – Rising star in oriental and French-style
blends such as Velvet Touch and Golden Musk.
A Fragrant Future – From Dubai to the World
Beautyworld Middle East 2025 isn't just an event – it's a movement. It's
where artisanal mastery meets global ambition, where the timeless
storytelling of Arabian perfumery is translated for a new generation of
consumers seeking identity through scent. For perfumers, retailers, ingredient suppliers, and industry visionaries,
Dubai in October will be the most important meeting point on the
global fragrance calendar - a crossroads where East meets West,
and where the Middle East's scent legacy takes its rightful place at
the centre of the world stage. About Beautyworld Middle East
Beautyworld Middle East, taking place from 27–29 October 2025 at the Dubai World
Trade Centre, stands as a truly global hub for the beauty, fragrance, hair, and wellness
industries. Recognised as the largest international trade fair of its kind in the region,
the event attracts over 71,000 professionals from 164 countries, offering an
unparalleled opportunity to engage with more than 2,000 leading exhibitors from
across 70 countries.
For more information, please visit our website.
About Messe Frankfurt
The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event
organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its
headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around
the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our
customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events,
Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its
powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in
all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online
– ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when
planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to
develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition
grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy
balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.
For more information, please visit our website at:
With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of
Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).
For more information, please visit our website at:
*Preliminary figures 2024 About Messe Frankfurt Middle East
Messe Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai,
Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec,
Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent
Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season,
Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over
68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.
