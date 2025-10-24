Jordan's Suleiman Al-Shiyab Wins Bronze At Asian Youth Games In Bahrain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Jordanian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Suleiman Al-Shiyab claimed the bronze medal on Friday at the Asian Youth Games, currently being held in Manama, Bahrain.Al-Shiyab competed in the 75 kg weight category, where he faced Saudi Arabia's Abdulilah Mir Alam in his final bout. Despite losing the match, Al-Shiyab secured the bronze medal for Jordan.With Al-Shiyab's achievement, the Jordan national MMA team concluded its participation in the tournament, which featured four Jordanian athletes: Mohammad Al-Hamdan (50 kg),Mohammad Tayeh (60 kg), Laith Al-Gharaibeh (70 kg), Suleiman Al-Shiyab (75 kg).This marks a strong showing for Jordan's young MMA fighters on the continental stage.