Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan's Suleiman Al-Shiyab Wins Bronze At Asian Youth Games In Bahrain

Jordan's Suleiman Al-Shiyab Wins Bronze At Asian Youth Games In Bahrain


2025-10-24 03:08:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 24 (Petra)-- Jordanian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Suleiman Al-Shiyab claimed the bronze medal on Friday at the Asian Youth Games, currently being held in Manama, Bahrain.
Al-Shiyab competed in the 75 kg weight category, where he faced Saudi Arabia's Abdulilah Mir Alam in his final bout. Despite losing the match, Al-Shiyab secured the bronze medal for Jordan.
With Al-Shiyab's achievement, the Jordan national MMA team concluded its participation in the tournament, which featured four Jordanian athletes: Mohammad Al-Hamdan (50 kg),
Mohammad Tayeh (60 kg), Laith Al-Gharaibeh (70 kg), Suleiman Al-Shiyab (75 kg).
This marks a strong showing for Jordan's young MMA fighters on the continental stage.

MENAFN24102025000117011021ID1110244597



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search