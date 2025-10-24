403
Trump Ends Trade Talks With Canadians Charging They Promoted Fake Anti-Tariff AD
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Friday announced concluding all trade negotiations with Canada in retaliation for a Canadian public relations campaign against Trump's tariffs policy.
Writing on his platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "Canada cheated and got caught.. They fraudulently took a big buy ad saying that (the former president) Ronald Reagan did not like tariffs, when actually he loved tariffs for our country, and its national security."
The US president, who had hiked the custom fees on the neighboring nation, charged the Canadians with publicizing an advertisement where the late president, Reagan, spoke negatively of the custom duties.
Trump also accused Ottawa of seeking to influence the US Supreme Court, due to rule in November whether to endorse his hiked fees on Canadian imports.
"Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country. Canada has long cheated on tariffs, charging our farmers as much as 400 percent. Now they, and other countries, can't take advantage of the U.S. any longer," Trump.
He explained that Ronald Reagan Foundation had "exposed this fraud. Make America great again," charging the Canadians with fabricating the said advertisement.
"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is fake, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. The ad was for USD 75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts," Trump said.
Announcing termination of the trade talks with the Canadians, Trump stated, "Tariffs are very important to the national security, and economy of the U.S.A. "Based on their egregious behavior, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated."
The Trump administration has imposed a 35 percent levy on many Canadian imports, and Ottawa aspires to persuade the American president to back down and lower the fees. (end)
