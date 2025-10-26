Is Amaal Mallik Quitting Bigg Boss 19? Daboo Malik's Post Hints So

Amaal Mallik's exit from Bigg Boss 19 has sparked much discussion on social media. According to sources, the artist is considering leaving the reality show due to health concerns. Read on to learn about Daboo Malik's post, which generated suspicion.

Colours TV's famous reality program 'Bigg Boss 19' continues to bring tremendous drama every day. The program, which started on August 24, has already lasted nine weeks. Several competitors have left the Bigg Boss 19 house, while wild-card contestants have arrived. According to recent reports, Amaal Mallik may be leaving the program unexpectedly.

Amaal Mallik's exit from Bigg Boss 19 has sparked much discussion on social media. According to sources, the artist is considering leaving the reality show due to health concerns.

It should be noted that there has been no official confirmation of this; nonetheless, Amaal Mallik's father, Daboo Malik, took to his X profile on Friday and tweeted a mysterious statement, sparking suspicions about Amaal's departure from the reality television program.

His X post reads, "Bahut Hogaya.. Ab Bass... Milten Hain 28th Oct.... Music is our real destiny."

Bahut Hogaya.. Ab Bass... Milten Hain 28th Oct.... Music is our real destiny

- Daboo Malik (@daboomalik) October 24, 2025

For those who are unaware, Amaal's father Daboo appeared on last week's Weekend Ka Vaar program and publicly urged his son to be careful with his remarks and not cross the line of rage. Amaal was eating when Kunika grabbed her plate and flung it in the kitchen.

Kal ke episode mein Amaal ka hua emotional burst, don't miss it Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka #WeekendKaVaar, on #JioHotstar aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar

- JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 19, 2025

Daboo tells Amaal, "Main ye kehne aaya hoon ki tu lad-jhagad lekin apni zubaan ko under the belt mat jaane de beta. Tujhe jeet ke aana hai. Mere maathe pe mat likh de ki tu iss tarah se behave karega."

It should be highlighted that Amaal Mallik has played a vital role in Bigg Boss 19. His controversies began straight at the commencement of the show. He has also maintained a close relationship with the house's dominant faction.

However, Amaal's companion, Zeeshan Qadri, was just ejected from the competition. Amaal has also made headlines recently for his brawl with Farrhana Bhatt.