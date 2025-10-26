403
Moscow, Kiev are ‘reasonably close to a diplomatic solution’—Dmitriev
(MENAFN) A senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow, Washington, and Kiev are “reasonably close to a diplomatic solution” to the ongoing conflict. Kirill Dmitriev, who heads the Russian Direct Investment Fund, noted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently softened his position, shifting his rhetoric toward discussions of “battle lines” rather than insisting on a full Russian withdrawal from all contested territories.
In an interview on Friday, Dmitriev — who was in the United States for meetings with officials — expressed optimism about ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating that the fighting between Russia and Ukraine “will have a diplomatic solution.”
His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to postpone a planned summit with Putin in Budapest. Trump explained that the meeting “didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get” in reaching an agreement, while calling for an immediate ceasefire along existing front lines. Both leaders indicated the summit could be rescheduled for a later date.
Dmitriev said, “Russia really wants not just a ceasefire, but the final solution to the conflict.” He echoed Trump’s warning that a “ceasefire can always be broken,” describing it as “a temporary solution” that often gives parties time to rearm and prepare for renewed hostilities.
He voiced confidence in Trump’s ongoing mediation efforts, contrasting them with the previous US administration’s strategy. Dmitriev argued that direct dialogue with Moscow is more productive than seeking a “strategic defeat of Russia,” which he said had proven ineffective.
Moscow has repeatedly maintained that any lasting peace agreement must address what it considers the root causes of the war. Those include guarantees preventing Ukraine from joining NATO, as well as commitments to the country’s demilitarization, denazification, and formal recognition of the territorial realities established during the conflict.
