Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Hallab Showcases Its Signature Kunafa: A Timeless Taste of Lebanese Sweet Tradition

2025-10-26 02:13:56
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Al Hallab, the heritage Lebanese restaurant with a legacy in crafting sweets since 1881, invites dessert lovers to experience the holy grail of Middle Eastern indulgence - its iconic traditional Kunafa.

Revered for its golden, delicate layers, indulgent filling, and authentic craftsmanship, Al Hallab’s Kunafa has long been a symbol of sweet tradition across the region. The restaurant continues to spotlight its signature creation across all outlets, reaffirming why it remains the dessert of choice for generations of Kunafa enthusiasts.

Whether you savor it as a family treat, share it with friends, or capture it for your foodie feed, Al Hallab’s Kunafa is the ultimate way to enjoy a taste of timeless Lebanese heritage and contemporary indulgence.

Where to Try & Order
Dine-in at: Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, Garhoud
Available for delivery via Deliveroo or Al Hallab’s own ordering.


