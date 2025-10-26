Government Service Centers Deliver Over 146,000 Services In Q3 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Government Service Centers have demonstrated strong and consistent performance throughout the third quarter of 2025, completing a total of 146,470 services across July, August, and September.

The results reflect the ongoing commitment of government entities to improving service efficiency, enhancing public satisfaction, and advancing the goals of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030).

According to the figures released by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB) recently, in September 2025, the centers achieved a notable milestone by delivering 50,173 services, reaffirming a steady rise in productivity and responsiveness.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs led all participating entities with 20,070 services, highlighting its high-demand portfolio and continuous development of digital and in-person solutions designed to simplify procedures for citizens and residents.

It was followed by the Ministry of Justice, which recorded 11,117 completed transactions, and the Ministry of Labour, which delivered 6,670 services. The performance reflects the dedication of public employees to ensuring streamlined and accessible services with reduced processing times.

The month of August 2025 showcased similarly strong results, with 43,895 services completed at Government Service Centers. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs again topped the list with 19,190 services, while the Ministry of Justice followed with 9,397 services, and the Ministry of Labour recorded 5,963 services. August's performance builds on continuous service enhancement programmes carried out across government entities, focusing on more efficient workflows and customer-centric delivery models.



Meanwhile, performance peaked in July 2025, during which the centers completed 52,402 services. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs contributed 23,190 services, maintaining the highest transactional outputs for the quarter. The Ministry of Justice completed 11,031 services, while the Ministry of Labour delivered 8,480 services, reflecting heightened demand and proactive service availability during the summer period.

To recognize the teams driving these achievements, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau extended appreciation to employees who demonstrated exceptional performance in September. Their role in maintaining quality and efficiency across service centers highlights a strong public-sector culture built on professionalism, accountability and continuous improvement. The Bureau emphasized that service evaluation remains a cornerstone of government development efforts. Beneficiaries are encouraged to assess their experience through post-service surveys that directly inform operational enhancements. The feedback system allows the government to continuously align services with the needs and expectations of the community, ensuring faster response times and higher reliability across transactions.

As part of its ongoing mission, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau continues to track and measure performance across all Government Service Centers. The Bureau reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining service excellence, supporting workforce development and adopting innovative technologies that elevate the standard of government service provision nationwide.

The strong achievements seen in the third quarter of 2025 reinforce Qatar's broader transformation agenda, demonstrating measurable progress in strengthening institutional performance, elevating government efficiency and advancing national development priorities. With growing service demand and rising public expectations, Government Service Centers remain a vital platform for accessible, seamless and responsive public services across the country.