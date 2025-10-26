Health Care Endowment Fund Boosts National Blood Services With QR2.5M Mobile Unit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an outstanding model of institutional integration between government sectors, the strategic partnership between the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has resulted in qualitative achievements in enhancing blood donation efforts.

This was achieved through the Health Care Endowment Fund's support for the Mobile Blood Unit with a value of QR2.5m, which enabled medical teams to reach multiple areas and implement successful field campaigns.

Chair of HMC's Department of Medical Laboratories and Pathology Dr. Enas Al-Kuwari affirmed that the endowment support represented a vital feeder for developing blood donation services and strengthening the national inventory.

She noted that the number of donors reached 13,788 people, and 9,404 blood units were collected, reflecting the direct positive impact of the endowment initiative in supporting the health sector's needs and bridging logistical gaps for field campaigns.

Al-Kuwari added that the relationship between the two institutions transcended the concept of financial support, transforming into a developmental partnership based on a sustainable vision for serving human health. She emphasised that the General Directorate of Endowments has become a true institutional partner that contributes to achieving HMC's goals and enhances the values of solidarity and social responsibility.

She clarified that the Mobile Endowment Unit provided by the General Directorate of Endowments is not merely a means of transport, but a mobile endowment project that embodies the spirit of Islamic giving and primarily serves human health. She indicated that the initiative contributed to raising the readiness of medical institutions for emergencies and complex surgeries.



She stated that the endowment project helped to bridge the logistical gaps that medical teams faced during the organisation of external campaigns. It also contributed to raising community awareness among citizens and residents about the importance of blood donation.

She revealed that both parties have future plans to expand the scope of joint initiatives, considering the current partnership model a foundation for new, qualitative health partnerships.

Al-Kuwari thanked and appreciated the benefactors and supporters of the Health Care Endowment Bank.