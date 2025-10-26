403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Novotel Dubai Al Barsha Unveils “Sip & Dip” at Deck Se7en – A Rooftop Italian Escape This Winter
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) This winter, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha invites guests to elevate their evenings with “Sip & Dip” at Deck Se7en, the hotel’s chic rooftop lounge that blends Italian culinary flair, panoramic skyline views, and laid-back elegance.
Perched high above the city, Deck Se7en offers a front-row seat to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, making it the perfect destination for sunset cocktails or starlit dinners. Whether you're reconnecting with friends or planning a romantic evening, this rooftop sanctuary sets the scene for unforgettable moments.
The star of the season is the new Italian-inspired menu, thoughtfully curated to complement Dubai’s breezy winter charm. Guests can indulge in a selection of light antipasti, rich pastas, and seasonal specialties, all crafted to transport your taste buds to the heart of Italy. The experience is elevated further with signature cocktails, fine wines, and a relaxed rooftop vibe.
Guests can choose from two curated Pool Pass & Set Meal packages:
• AED 199 – Soft Beverages Package
Includes a three-course Italian set menu + 1 soft beverage or cooler
• AED 225 – Cooler Package
Includes a three-course Italian set menu + 2 house cocktails, beers, or wine glasses
Sip & Dip at Deck Se7en is more than just a meal — it’s a rooftop escape where flavor meets view, and winter evenings come alive with style, taste, and ambiance.
Perched high above the city, Deck Se7en offers a front-row seat to Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab, making it the perfect destination for sunset cocktails or starlit dinners. Whether you're reconnecting with friends or planning a romantic evening, this rooftop sanctuary sets the scene for unforgettable moments.
The star of the season is the new Italian-inspired menu, thoughtfully curated to complement Dubai’s breezy winter charm. Guests can indulge in a selection of light antipasti, rich pastas, and seasonal specialties, all crafted to transport your taste buds to the heart of Italy. The experience is elevated further with signature cocktails, fine wines, and a relaxed rooftop vibe.
Guests can choose from two curated Pool Pass & Set Meal packages:
• AED 199 – Soft Beverages Package
Includes a three-course Italian set menu + 1 soft beverage or cooler
• AED 225 – Cooler Package
Includes a three-course Italian set menu + 2 house cocktails, beers, or wine glasses
Sip & Dip at Deck Se7en is more than just a meal — it’s a rooftop escape where flavor meets view, and winter evenings come alive with style, taste, and ambiance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment