Al Hallab’s Shawarma: Dubai’s Favorite Lebanese Street Food, Perfected
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) When it comes to one of the Middle East’s most iconic street foods, few do it better than Al Hallab. Renowned for its Lebanese heritage and mastery of Lebanese cuisine, Al Hallab is putting its freshly prepared Shawarma dishes in the spotlight - succulent marinated meats, house-made sauces, and all the flavors that make this dish truly unforgettable.
Every Shawarma at Al Hallab is crafted from recipes passed down through generations, ensuring each bite is rich in tradition. It’s a dish as iconic as it is irresistible.
For those dining in, the classic Meat Shawarma Sandwich- sliced meat with tahina sauce, tomato, cucumber pickles, parsley, and onion wrapped in soft Arabic pitta- and the Chicken Shawarma Sandwich- sliced chicken with garlic sauce, cucumber pickles, and French fries wrapped in Arabic pitta- are perfect for a quick, flavorful meal. Guests can also enjoy their Shawarma sandwiches in Al Hallab’s special house bread for an even more authentic Lebanese touch.
For home orders, Al Hallab offers an expansive menu of shareable options. The Gathering Boxes are ideal for families, meetings, or parties, while platters like the Mixed Shawarma Platter, Chicken Shawarma Platter, Hummus with Shawarma, and Chicken Shawarma Fatteh bring together a true Lebanese feast at home.
Whether dining in or ordering to enjoy at home, Al Hallab’s Shawarma delivers a fresh, flavorful experience that keeps fans coming back for more.
Where to Dine & Order
Dine-in at: Mall of the Emirates, The Dubai Mall, Garhoud
Available for delivery via Deliveroo or Al Hallab’s own ordering service.
