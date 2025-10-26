Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

2025-10-26 02:04:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 261.8 manat ($154), or 3.6 percent, as this week drew to a close, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 25.6 manat ($15), or 0.3 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 7,119 manat ($4,185).

Gold ounce value change

October 13

6,894 manat ($4,053)

October 20

7,251 manat ($4,262)

October 14

7,084 manat ($4,164)

October 21

7,383 manat ($4,340)

October 15

7,104 manat ($4,176)

October 22

7,016 manat ($4,124)

October 16

7,197 manat ($4,231)

October 23

6,954 manat ($4,088)

October 17

7,442 manat ($4,375)

October 24

6,989 manat ($4,108)

Average weekly rate

7,144 manat ($4,199)

Average weekly rate

7,119 manat ($4,185)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, descending by 6.07 manat, or $3.56, which is a jump of 6.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 85 manat ($49.9), down 4.83 manat ($2.83), or 5.4 percent, more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

October 13

87.5 manat ($51.4)

October 20

88.6 manat ($52)

October 14

90.5 manat ($53.2)

October 21

88.4 manat ($51.9)

October 15

88.7 manat ($52.1)

October 22

83.2 manat ($48.9)

October 16

90.2 manat ($53)

October 23

82.5 manat ($48.5)

October 17

92.5 manat ($54.3)

October 24

82.5 manat ($48.5)

Average weekly rate

89.9 manat ($52.8)

Average weekly rate

85 manat ($49.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 48.2 manat ($28.3), or 1.8 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell to 2,720 manat ($1,599), up 117.4 manat ($69) or 4.1 percent, compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

October 13

2,778 manat ($1,633)

October 20

2,719 manat ($2,719)

October 14

2,851 manat ($1,676)

October 21

2,778 manat ($1,633)

October 15

2,808 manat ($1,650)

October 22

2,608 manat ($1,533)

October 16

2,835 manat ($1,666)

October 23

2,729 manat ($1,604)

October 17

2,916 manat ($1,714)

October 24

2,767 manat ($1,626)

Average weekly rate

2,838 manat ($1,668)

Average weekly rate

2,720 manat ($1,599)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 78.8 manat ($46.3), or 3.1 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,472 manat ($1,453), which is 130.8 manat ($76.8), or 5 percent, higher compared to last week.

Palladium ounce value change

October 13

2,457 manat ($1,444)

October 20

2,514 manat ($1,477)

October 14

2,564 manat ($1,507)

October 21

2,556 manat ($1,502)

October 15

2,606 manat ($1,532)

October 22

2,419 manat ($1,422)

October 16

2,628 manat ($1,545)

October 23

2,437 manat ($1,432)

October 17

2,759 manat ($1,622)

October 24

2,435 manat ($1,431)

Average weekly rate

2,603 manat ($1,530)

Average weekly rate

2,472 manat ($1,453)

Trend News Agency

