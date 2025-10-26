Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
October 13
6,894 manat ($4,053)
October 20
7,251 manat ($4,262)
October 14
7,084 manat ($4,164)
October 21
7,383 manat ($4,340)
October 15
7,104 manat ($4,176)
October 22
7,016 manat ($4,124)
October 16
7,197 manat ($4,231)
October 23
6,954 manat ($4,088)
October 17
7,442 manat ($4,375)
October 24
6,989 manat ($4,108)
Average weekly rate
7,144 manat ($4,199)
Average weekly rate
7,119 manat ($4,185)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, descending by 6.07 manat, or $3.56, which is a jump of 6.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 85 manat ($49.9), down 4.83 manat ($2.83), or 5.4 percent, more than last week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
October 13
|
87.5 manat ($51.4)
October 20
88.6 manat ($52)
October 14
90.5 manat ($53.2)
October 21
88.4 manat ($51.9)
October 15
88.7 manat ($52.1)
October 22
83.2 manat ($48.9)
October 16
90.2 manat ($53)
October 23
82.5 manat ($48.5)
October 17
92.5 manat ($54.3)
October 24
82.5 manat ($48.5)
Average weekly rate
89.9 manat ($52.8)
Average weekly rate
85 manat ($49.9)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 48.2 manat ($28.3), or 1.8 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell to 2,720 manat ($1,599), up 117.4 manat ($69) or 4.1 percent, compared to last week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
October 13
|
2,778 manat ($1,633)
October 20
2,719 manat ($2,719)
October 14
2,851 manat ($1,676)
October 21
2,778 manat ($1,633)
October 15
2,808 manat ($1,650)
October 22
2,608 manat ($1,533)
October 16
2,835 manat ($1,666)
October 23
2,729 manat ($1,604)
October 17
2,916 manat ($1,714)
October 24
2,767 manat ($1,626)
Average weekly rate
2,838 manat ($1,668)
Average weekly rate
2,720 manat ($1,599)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 78.8 manat ($46.3), or 3.1 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,472 manat ($1,453), which is 130.8 manat ($76.8), or 5 percent, higher compared to last week.
Palladium ounce value change
October 13
|
2,457 manat ($1,444)
October 20
2,514 manat ($1,477)
October 14
2,564 manat ($1,507)
October 21
2,556 manat ($1,502)
October 15
2,606 manat ($1,532)
October 22
2,419 manat ($1,422)
October 16
2,628 manat ($1,545)
October 23
2,437 manat ($1,432)
October 17
2,759 manat ($1,622)
October 24
2,435 manat ($1,431)
Average weekly rate
2,603 manat ($1,530)
Average weekly rate
2,472 manat ($1,453)
Legal Disclaimer:
