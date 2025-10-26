Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 261.8 manat ($154), or 3.6 percent, as this week drew to a close, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold decreased by 25.6 manat ($15), or 0.3 percent, compared to last week's figure, totaling 7,119 manat ($4,185).

Gold ounce value change October 13 6,894 manat ($4,053) October 20 7,251 manat ($4,262) October 14 7,084 manat ($4,164) October 21 7,383 manat ($4,340) October 15 7,104 manat ($4,176) October 22 7,016 manat ($4,124) October 16 7,197 manat ($4,231) October 23 6,954 manat ($4,088) October 17 7,442 manat ($4,375) October 24 6,989 manat ($4,108) Average weekly rate 7,144 manat ($4,199) Average weekly rate 7,119 manat ($4,185)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan took a leap, descending by 6.07 manat, or $3.56, which is a jump of 6.8 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 85 manat ($49.9), down 4.83 manat ($2.83), or 5.4 percent, more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change October 13 87.5 manat ($51.4) October 20 88.6 manat ($52) October 14 90.5 manat ($53.2) October 21 88.4 manat ($51.9) October 15 88.7 manat ($52.1) October 22 83.2 manat ($48.9) October 16 90.2 manat ($53) October 23 82.5 manat ($48.5) October 17 92.5 manat ($54.3) October 24 82.5 manat ($48.5) Average weekly rate 89.9 manat ($52.8) Average weekly rate 85 manat ($49.9)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 48.2 manat ($28.3), or 1.8 percent, this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum fell to 2,720 manat ($1,599), up 117.4 manat ($69) or 4.1 percent, compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change October 13 2,778 manat ($1,633) October 20 2,719 manat ($2,719) October 14 2,851 manat ($1,676) October 21 2,778 manat ($1,633) October 15 2,808 manat ($1,650) October 22 2,608 manat ($1,533) October 16 2,835 manat ($1,666) October 23 2,729 manat ($1,604) October 17 2,916 manat ($1,714) October 24 2,767 manat ($1,626) Average weekly rate 2,838 manat ($1,668) Average weekly rate 2,720 manat ($1,599)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 78.8 manat ($46.3), or 3.1 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium stood at 2,472 manat ($1,453), which is 130.8 manat ($76.8), or 5 percent, higher compared to last week.

Palladium ounce value change October 13 2,457 manat ($1,444) October 20 2,514 manat ($1,477) October 14 2,564 manat ($1,507) October 21 2,556 manat ($1,502) October 15 2,606 manat ($1,532) October 22 2,419 manat ($1,422) October 16 2,628 manat ($1,545) October 23 2,437 manat ($1,432) October 17 2,759 manat ($1,622) October 24 2,435 manat ($1,431) Average weekly rate 2,603 manat ($1,530) Average weekly rate 2,472 manat ($1,453)