IMF Raises Kyrgyzstan's 2025 GDP Growth Forecast

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its 2025 GDP growth forecast for Kyrgyzstan to 8 percent, up from 6.8 percent projected in April, reflecting the country's strong economic performance amid global uncertainty, Trend reports.

According to the IMF's latest outlook, Kyrgyzstan's economy is expected to moderate to 5.3 percent growth in both 2026 and 2030, in line with previous projections.

The forecast notably exceeds the regional average for the Middle East and Central Asia, where growth is expected at 3.5 percent in 2025 and 3.8 percent in 2026.

In its 2025 Article IV consultations, the IMF highlighted the resilience of Kyrgyzstan's economy, supported by robust trade, remittances, and domestic demand. The Fund emphasized the need for continued structural reforms to sustain growth, particularly improving the business climate, enhancing governance of state-owned enterprises, and strengthening competition and labor market flexibility.

The IMF also underlined the importance of reinforcing the rule of law, combating corruption, and protecting property rights to attract private investment. While inflation pressures have eased, the Fund recommended maintaining prudent fiscal policies and preserving monetary policy independence to safeguard stability.