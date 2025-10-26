Chronicles Of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Azerbaijani People On Liberation Of Several Villages On October 26, 2020 (PHOTO)
The erupted 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.
Trend presents the post:
"Several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadly districts and the city of Gubadly are liberated from the occupation! I convey my sincere congratulations on this occasion to our entire people! Gaining each new victory becomes possible thanks to the heroism, courage, boldness, bravery and staunchness of our soldiers. I am immensely grateful to each of them! May Almighty Lord bless our Army, our people, our Motherland and our President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan."
