Ukrainians In Ireland's Galway Hold Car Rally In Support Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the event was reported by the organization Ukrainians Helping Ukrainians Galway (UHUG) on Faceboo.

The rally route passed through key points of the city: from St. Joseph's Community Centre through Galway Cathedral, Eyre Square and the Spanish Arch to Salthill.

“The aim of the action was to remind residents and guests of the city that Russia's war against Ukraine continues, and Ukrainians, more than ever, need the support and solidarity of the entire international community,” the organization stated.

Ukrainian flags flew on the cars, and passersby read posters with slogans supporting Ukraine.

It is noted that from now on, similar events to support Ukraine in Galway will be held every month, on the 24th - with a reference to February 24, 2022, when the full-scale invasion began

Ukraine Action Summit to be held into boost Congressional support for Ukraine

The initiative to take to the streets of Irish cities on the 24th of each month was started by Ukrainians from Count Kerry, who held a peaceful march through the streets of Tralee on September 24.

As previously reported, a ceremony was held in Tralee to open the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine.

Photo: UHUG/Facebook