Chhath Puja: Leaders Wish Devotees On 'Kharna', Pray For Their Well-Being And Happiness

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Political leaders across the nation extended heartfelt greetings to the people on the occasion of 'Kharna', which marks the second day of the Chhath Puja and wished for everyone's prosperity and well-being.

The second day of Chhath Puja is known as Kharna. During this day, devotees fast from sunrise to sunset, refraining from both food and water. The fast is broken only after making offerings to the Sun God at sunset.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and extended greetings to the people.

"The 'Kharna' holds utmost sacred significance in Chhath Puja. It is from 'Kharna' that the fast, worship, and adoration of Chhathi Maiya begin. May this sacred occasion become a means of welfare in the lives of all of you," he said

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended best wishes to the devotees on the auspicious occasion and said, "I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the devoted observers of the Kharn ritual on the second day of Chhath Puja, the great festival of gratitude towards nature and worship of the Sun. May Lord Surya Narayan and Chhathi Maiya bestow upon you all happiness, prosperity, and excellent health."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the second ritual 'Kharna' of the great festival of faith and purity, Chhath."

"On this sacred and devout occasion of fasting, my prayer is that the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar may always remain in everyone's life, and may your home and family be filled with happiness, peace, good health, and prosperity," she added.

Wishing the devotees, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees across the country, including Bihar, on the second day 'Kharna' of the sacred festival of Chhath, which involves Sun worship and public faith."

"May the grace of Lord Surya Devta and Chhathi Maiya shower happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in every home and courtyard. May everyone's welfare and well-being be ensured; this is the prayer," CM Yadav posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Kehav Prasad Maurya also wished the people on 'Kharna' and said, "May Chhathi Maiya's blessings make all your lives bright, joyful, and prosperous; such is the prayer."

'Kharna' signifies purification, prompting devotees to fast from sunrise to sunset to cleanse their bodies. The fast is concluded in the evening with a special prasad (offering) of jaggery rice pudding.

Consuming the prasad marks the official start of the 36-hour waterless fast that is observed until the final day of the festival.