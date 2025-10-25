Trump Says He Will 'Immediately' Sign Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Upon Arrival In Malaysia Ahead Of ASEAN Summit 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump said that he will sign a peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia“immediately” upon his arrival in Malaysia on Sunday.

Trump, posting on Truth Social while aboard Air Force One en route to Asia, said that Thailand's prime minister, who had asked to move up the signing following the death of the Kingdom's queen mother, will be present“when we land".

“I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon!” Trump said.

(This is a developing story. More to come)