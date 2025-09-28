MENAFN - UkrinForm) The partisan movement Atesh reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Our agents in the 247th Air Assault Regiment report widespread violations of medical standards in the formation of units. Soldiers continue to arrive with diagnosed heart disease, hypertension, ulcers, and other serious pathologies that should have been absolute contraindications to service," the statement said.

The movement added that one serviceman recently died of a heart attack during training at a military range - the result of exhaustion and excessive physical strain in the complete absence of medical assistance.

"This incident is not an isolated case but reflects a systemic problem in the command's treatment of its own soldiers," the partisans said.

As reported earlier, Russia intends to intensify mobilization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, coercing conscripts into service and blackmailing detainees and prisoners.