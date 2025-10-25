Tourism & Trade: LG Meets KCCI Delegation

LG Meets KCCI Delegation

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met several delegations and individuals at Raj Bhavan to discuss key issues concerning tourism, trade, industry, and district-level development in Jammu and Kashmir.

A delegation from the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga and comprising newly elected office bearers and executive committee members, called on the LG for an introductory meeting.

The members highlighted issues affecting trade, commerce, and industry, including the suspension of cargo services by Air India from Srinagar Airport to Gulf countries, which is affecting exporters' delivery commitments and causing significant losses.

During the meeting, the KCCI delegation also discussed upcoming initiatives aimed at promoting Kashmir as a preferred tourist destination, including a proposed roadshow in Mumbai and meetings with ambassadors in Delhi to address travel advisories issued by certain countries. The members expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for his continued support of the handicrafts sector, noting that recognition and awards for artisans and weavers are boosting the morale of local industries.

The LG congratulated the newly elected KCCI office bearers and assured them of his full support in addressing trade and tourism-related challenges.“Tourism and industry are key drivers of economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.“We are committed to facilitating initiatives that promote business growth, enhance trade, and strengthen the local tourism ecosystem.”