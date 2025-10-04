403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Governing Board Assumes Charge At MES Indian School
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The governing board of MES Indian School for the term 2025–2027 officially took charge on September 1, ushering the institution into its next phase of growth and service while building on the efforts of the outgoing committee.
The members of the new governing board are B M Sidhique (president), Kashif Jaleel (senior vice president), Fasalu P P (vice president), Dr Najeeb K P (general secretary), Aneesh P A (deputy general secretary), Firos Kolathayil (secretary) and Usman A T (treasurer).
The directors of various committees are Ahamed Isham, Ansar T K, Ashraf Sharafudheen P T, Badarudheen Gulam Mohiyuddin, Faisal Mayan, Hashim N M, Hazmal Ismail, Najeeb M A, Sajeeb bin Abutty, and Shaheed Alungath. P K Nazeer and Saad Musthafa will serve as directors representing the GCC region committee.
“The new committee members are committed to carrying forward the rich legacy of MES Indian School and fostering a culture of academic achievement and personal growth among the students. We aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, and high-quality education through our initiatives,” said Sidhique.
The new committee has pledged to promote and upgrade the existing facilities in the forthcoming years with a collective commitment to strengthening the school further by enhancing community engagement and ensuring sustainable growth, a statement added board MES Indian School outgoing committee
The members of the new governing board are B M Sidhique (president), Kashif Jaleel (senior vice president), Fasalu P P (vice president), Dr Najeeb K P (general secretary), Aneesh P A (deputy general secretary), Firos Kolathayil (secretary) and Usman A T (treasurer).
The directors of various committees are Ahamed Isham, Ansar T K, Ashraf Sharafudheen P T, Badarudheen Gulam Mohiyuddin, Faisal Mayan, Hashim N M, Hazmal Ismail, Najeeb M A, Sajeeb bin Abutty, and Shaheed Alungath. P K Nazeer and Saad Musthafa will serve as directors representing the GCC region committee.
“The new committee members are committed to carrying forward the rich legacy of MES Indian School and fostering a culture of academic achievement and personal growth among the students. We aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, and high-quality education through our initiatives,” said Sidhique.
The new committee has pledged to promote and upgrade the existing facilities in the forthcoming years with a collective commitment to strengthening the school further by enhancing community engagement and ensuring sustainable growth, a statement added board MES Indian School outgoing committee
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment