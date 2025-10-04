Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Governing Board Assumes Charge At MES Indian School

New Governing Board Assumes Charge At MES Indian School


2025-10-04 02:19:30
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The governing board of MES Indian School for the term 2025–2027 officially took charge on September 1, ushering the institution into its next phase of growth and service while building on the efforts of the outgoing committee.
The members of the new governing board are B M Sidhique (president), Kashif Jaleel (senior vice president), Fasalu P P (vice president), Dr Najeeb K P (general secretary), Aneesh P A (deputy general secretary), Firos Kolathayil (secretary) and Usman A T (treasurer).
The directors of various committees are Ahamed Isham, Ansar T K, Ashraf Sharafudheen P T, Badarudheen Gulam Mohiyuddin, Faisal Mayan, Hashim N M, Hazmal Ismail, Najeeb M A, Sajeeb bin Abutty, and Shaheed Alungath. P K Nazeer and Saad Musthafa will serve as directors representing the GCC region committee.
“The new committee members are committed to carrying forward the rich legacy of MES Indian School and fostering a culture of academic achievement and personal growth among the students. We aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, and high-quality education through our initiatives,” said Sidhique.
The new committee has pledged to promote and upgrade the existing facilities in the forthcoming years with a collective commitment to strengthening the school further by enhancing community engagement and ensuring sustainable growth, a statement added board MES Indian School outgoing committee

MENAFN04102025000067011011ID1110150576

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search