Egypt Sends Team To Gaza To Recover Israeli Hostage Remains

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 26 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt has dispatched a specialised team and equipment to Gaza, to assist in recovering the bodies of Israeli hostages held in the enclave, Egypt's Al-Qahera News reported yesterday.

The state-affiliated media, citing an anonymous source, said, the deployment aims to accelerate the search operations under the ceasefire agreement, particularly for recovering remains from beneath the widespread rubble in Gaza. Previous reports indicated extreme difficulties in retrieving bodies due to massive destruction.

Earlier, Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, reported that, Israeli leaders had approved Egypt's request to allow equipment and personnel entry for the recovery mission. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to implement the ceasefire terms.

Under the ceasefire agreement, taking effect on Oct 10, Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages, while Israel freed about 2,000 Palestinian detainees.

Israel estimates, bodies of 28 hostages have been held in Gaza, some of whom were killed before being taken and others who died in captivity. Hamas has so far returned 15 bodies.– NNN-MENA